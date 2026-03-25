Killian Hayes Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Hayes is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to left toe inflammation.
Hayes is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a toe issue. With Russell Westbrook (foot) already ruled out, Devin Carter could be in for a featured role at point guard versus Orlando.
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