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Killian Hayes Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 1:48pm

Hayes is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic due to left toe inflammation.

Hayes is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to a toe issue. With Russell Westbrook (foot) already ruled out, Devin Carter could be in for a featured role at point guard versus Orlando.

Killian Hayes
Sacramento Kings
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