Killian Hayes Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Hayes is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to left foot soreness.
Hayes left Sunday's win over the Nets early with what was initially described as a left toe injury, though it has since been labeled as foot soreness. With Russell Westbrook (foot) already ruled out for Tuesday, the Kings may need to lean on Devin Carter at point guard.
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