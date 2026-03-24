Killian Hayes Injury: Ruled out Tuesday
Hayes is out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets due to left foot soreness.
After exiting Sunday's win over the Nets early, Hayes needs to miss at least one contest with the issue. Russell Westbrook (foot) is also sidelined Tuesday, leaving the Kings with Devin Carter as their lone traditional point guard.
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