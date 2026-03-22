Killian Hayes Injury: Won't return Sunday
Hayes won't return to Sunday's game against the Nets due to a toe injury on his left foot, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports. He'll finish with two points (1-4 FG), four rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes.
With Russell Westbrook (foot) sidelined, Hayes got the starting nod Sunday. However, he picked up a toe injury in the first half and won't return during the second. Malik Monk and Devin Carter will likely help pick up the slack in the backcourt the rest of the way. Hayes' next chance to play will come Tuesday in Charlotte.
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