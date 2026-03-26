Killian Hayes Injury: Won't return Thursday
Hayes has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Orlando due to a left finger injury, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. He'll end the night with one assist in two minutes.
Hayes appeared to suffer the injury at some point during the first quarter, and the Kings have since elected to shut him down for the rest of evening. Malik Monk, Devin Carter and Daeqwon Plowden will be asked to carry the backcourt in the second half with Russell Westbrook (toe) and Nique Clifford (foot) also sidelined.
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