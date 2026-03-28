Killian Hayes News: Available versus Hawks
Hayes (finger) is listed as available for Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Hayes has dealt with a few injuries of late. His latest issue, left finger soreness, forced him to exit Thursday's 121-117 loss to Orlando. Hayes was listed as questionable heading into the meeting with Atlanta. However, he will suit up, potentially leading to less work for Devin Carter.
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