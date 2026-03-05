Killian Hayes News: Back with Kings via 10-day deal

The Kings signed Hayes to a second 10-day contract Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

His first deal expired Thursday, but Sacramento wants to get another look at the 2020 first-round pick for at least their next handful of games. Hayes will be vying with second-year player Devin Carter for backup minutes at point guard, with the former averaging 2.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per tilt through five games with the Kings.