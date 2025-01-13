Killian Hayes News: Close to double-double
Hayes (hip) finished with 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and a block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Mad Ants.
Hayes overcame a hip problem to start in this game, and he posted a solid stat line both as a scorer and playmaker. The floor general has looked good at the G League level so far, and he's notched at least 15 points and nine assists in three of his last four appearances.
Killian Hayes
Free Agent
