Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Double-doubles in G League return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 3:29pm

Hayes (illness) logged 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 133-127 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Hayes had been sidelined by an illness for nearly two weeks, but he registered his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points in his return Saturday. Across his last 11 outings, the 2020 first-rounder is averaging 20.9 points, 8.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.3 threes in 35.8 minutes.

Killian Hayes
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
