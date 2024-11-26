Killian Hayes News: Double-doubles in loss

Hayes recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and three steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 122-105 loss to the College Park Skyhawks.

Hayes tallied a team-high 10 assists Tuesday without registering a single turnover. Across seven appearances this season, Hayes is averaging 13.6 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.5 minutes.