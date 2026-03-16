Killian Hayes News: Drops season-high 16 Sunday
Hayes chipped in 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over Utah.
The 16 points were a season high for Hayes, who didn't make his season debut in the NBA until after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old guard has started two of the last three games in an injury-depleted Kings backcourt, scoring in double digits each time, but his minutes are contingent on the health of players like Russell Westbrook (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle).
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