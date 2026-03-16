Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Drops season-high 16 Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 9:01am

Hayes chipped in 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over Utah.

The 16 points were a season high for Hayes, who didn't make his season debut in the NBA until after the All-Star break. The 24-year-old guard has started two of the last three games in an injury-depleted Kings backcourt, scoring in double digits each time, but his minutes are contingent on the health of players like Russell Westbrook (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle).

Killian Hayes
Sacramento Kings
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