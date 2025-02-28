Killian Hayes News: Fills box score Friday
Hayes logged 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to Portland.
Hayes filled the box score Friday, matching the team high in scoring as well. The 23-year-old floor general has now started four games in a row, during which he's averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep. Hayes should continue carrying a short-term boost in fantasy value while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) remains on the shelf, but his streaming appeal could wear off once the latter is able to return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now