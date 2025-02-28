Killian Hayes News: Fills box score Friday

Hayes logged 16 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 121-102 loss to Portland.

Hayes filled the box score Friday, matching the team high in scoring as well. The 23-year-old floor general has now started four games in a row, during which he's averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes while shooting 50.0 percent from deep. Hayes should continue carrying a short-term boost in fantasy value while D'Angelo Russell (ankle) remains on the shelf, but his streaming appeal could wear off once the latter is able to return.