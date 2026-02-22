Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Gets 10-day deal with Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

The Kings signed Hayes to a 10-day contract Sunday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Hayes has spent the entire 2025-26 season in the G League with the Cleveland Charge after failing to make the Cavaliers' 15-man squad at the end of training camp in mid-October. In the G League, he is averaging 23.1 points, 8.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 threes and 1.7 steals over 31.8 minutes per game. Hayes -- who was selected by the Pistons with the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft -- appeared in six regular-season games (five starts) for the Nets during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 9.0 points, 5.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 threes over 27.0 minutes per game. He'll have the chance to establish a role for himself in the Kings' rotation now that Zach LaVine (finger) and De'Andre Hunter (eye) are both out for the rest of the season.

