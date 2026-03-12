Killian Hayes News: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Hayes finished Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Hornets with 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes.
Hayes was inserted into the starting lineup after both Russell Westbrook (quad) and Devin Carter (calf) were ruled out. While Hayes was able to drop a season-high 11 points, his overall production left a little to be desired. Should he remain starting, Hayes could be worth a look in deeper formats. However, both Westbrook and Carter could return as soon as Saturday, which would eliminate any chance Hayes has of putting up viable fantasy production.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 26February 26, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline FalloutFebruary 9, 2024
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball: Top Waiver Wire Adds for Week 17, Including Nick Richards, Marvin Bagley and Santi AldamaFebruary 9, 2024
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Post-Trade Deadline AddsFebruary 9, 2024
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Trade Deadline, Paul Reed, Amen Thompson and MoreFebruary 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More