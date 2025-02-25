Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Hands out eight assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 10:00am

Hayes ended Monday's 107-99 loss to the Wizards with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.

D'Angelo Russell (ankle) has missed the past two games for Brooklyn and is expected to be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Hayes now has three games under his belt with Brooklyn, and he's off to a slow start, hitting 31.3 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's been an effective playmaker, however, averaging 5.7 assists in 24.0 minutes.

Killian Hayes
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now