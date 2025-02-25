Killian Hayes News: Hands out eight assists
Hayes ended Monday's 107-99 loss to the Wizards with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 25 minutes.
D'Angelo Russell (ankle) has missed the past two games for Brooklyn and is expected to be re-evaluated prior to Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Hayes now has three games under his belt with Brooklyn, and he's off to a slow start, hitting 31.3 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's been an effective playmaker, however, averaging 5.7 assists in 24.0 minutes.
