Killian Hayes News: Inks two-year deal with Sacramento
Hayes signed a two-year deal with the Kings on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Hayes played well for Sacramento through two 10-day deals, posting averages of 3.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. He'll help serve as Russell Westbrook's backup to close out the 2025-26 season.
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