Hayes tallied 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 127-117 loss to the G League's Westchester Knicks.

Hayes' efficient shooting helped him post a team-high 22 points during Tuesday's loss. For the second-straight game, Hayes also led Long Island in assists.