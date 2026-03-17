Killian Hayes News: Moving back to bench
Hayes isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Hayes drew the start Sunday with Russell Westbrook sidelined and finished with 16 points, five rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in 38 minutes. However, Hayes will slide back to a bench role Tuesday with Westbrook back in action.
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