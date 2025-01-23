Killian Hayes News: Nears double-double in G League
Hayes recorded 20 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Long Island Nets' 110-92 victory over the Windy City Bulls.
Hayes paced his team's scoring attack despite failing to hit from beyond the arc. He also showcased his playmaking ability by dishing out a team-high eight dimes. Hayes is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.2 steals through 23 appearances this season.
Killian Hayes
Free Agent
