Killian Hayes News: Not starting Saturday
Hayes won't start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Russell Westbrook (quadriceps) back in the lineup, Hayes will slide to the second unit. As a reserve this season (eight games), the 24-year-old guard has averaged 3.1 points and 3.4 assists in 14.4 minutes per contest.
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