Killian Hayes News: Posts triple-double

Hayes notched 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and six steals across 42 minutes in Friday's win over Grand Rapids.

Hayes is trying to work his way back into the NBA, and he should generate some attention with performances like Friday's. He averaged 13.1 points, 7.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the Tip-Off Tournament and has boosted those figures to 22.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.0 dimes per contest in two regular-season contests.