Killian Hayes News: Scores season-high 19 points

Hayes logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Thunder.

Hayes made his third straight start for the Nets and posted another solid line, including a season-high mark in points, as he ended just three assists shy of a double-double. It's only been three starts, but Hayes has left some good sensations with averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game in those three starts.