Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Scores season-high 19 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 11:48am

Hayes logged 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-121 loss to the Thunder.

Hayes made his third straight start for the Nets and posted another solid line, including a season-high mark in points, as he ended just three assists shy of a double-double. It's only been three starts, but Hayes has left some good sensations with averages of 9.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 0.7 steals per game in those three starts.

Killian Hayes
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now