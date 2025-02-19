Killian Hayes News: Signs 10-day deal with Brooklyn

Hayes and the Nets agreed to a 10-day contract Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Nets will be waiving Bojan Bogdanovic (knee) to clear a roster spot. Hayes attended training camp with the Nets and has been a standout player for the Long Island Nets in the G League, averaging 21.0 points and 8.3 assists. With the Nets undergoing a rebuild, Hayes is likely to get a chance to prove himself with the franchise.