Killian Hayes

Killian Hayes News: Starting Saturday vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Hayes is in the Nets' starting lineup against the 76ers on Saturday, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hayes signed a 10-day contract with the Nets on Wednesday and made his team debut against the Cavaliers on Thursday, during which he logged five points, three assists, one rebound and one block over 21 minutes. He'll slide into the starting lineup Saturday due to D'Angelo Russell being out with an ankle injury while Jalen Wilson and Tyrese Martin remain on the bench.

Killian Hayes
Brooklyn Nets

