Killian Hayes News: Starting Sunday
Hayes will start Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Hayes will get his second start over the last three games due to Russell Westbrook (foot) being out of the lineup. Hayes played 31 minutes in his previous start, logging 11 points, four assists and two rebounds.
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