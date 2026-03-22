Killian Hayes News: Starting Sunday
Hayes will start Sunday versus the Nets.
Joining Hayes in the first unit for Sunday's game will be Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud. Through two starts this season, Hayes has put in averages of 13.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.0 blocks per game.
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