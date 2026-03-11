Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Hayes will start Wednesday versus the Hornets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Hayes is getting the start with Russell Westbrook (quad) unavailable and he'll be joined in the first unit by DeMar DeRozan, Nique Clifford, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud. Hayes is capable of racking up the dimes and defensive stats when given the minutes, so he's worth a look as a streamer if you need some help in those categories.

Killian Hayes
Sacramento Kings
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More
