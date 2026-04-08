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Killian Hayes News: Strong showing off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hayes accumulated 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four steals over 32 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-105 loss to Golden State.

The 18 points led the Kings on the night while also being a season high for Hayes, as were his four steals. The former Piston has seen a bigger role over the last month or so in Sacramento's threadbare backcourt, but it hasn't translated into consistent offensive production -- he's scored in double digits just twice in the last six games, averaging 19.2 minutes, 6.8 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 boards, 1.8 steals and 1.0 threes during that span.

Killian Hayes
Sacramento Kings
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