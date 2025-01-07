Killian Hayes News: Struggles in G League loss

Hayes played 38 minutes Monday during Long Island's 98-96 G League loss versus Sioux Falls and compiled 17 points (8-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and five assists.

Hayes had a poor performance during Monday's loss as he converted on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and 20.0 percent of his three-point tries. While he managed to lead Long Island in assists, Hayes also racked up a team-high five turnovers.