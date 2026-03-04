Killian Hayes headshot

Killian Hayes News: Ticketed for free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:53pm

Hayes became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract expired.

The Kings will need to re-sign Hayes to a second 10-day deal or a rest-of-season pact in order for him to be eligible to play in their next game Thursday versus the Pelicans. The 24-year-old point guard appeared in all five of Sacramento's games upon signing his contract, averaging 2.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.

Killian Hayes
 Free Agent
