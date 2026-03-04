Killian Hayes News: Ticketed for free agency
Hayes became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract expired.
The Kings will need to re-sign Hayes to a second 10-day deal or a rest-of-season pact in order for him to be eligible to play in their next game Thursday versus the Pelicans. The 24-year-old point guard appeared in all five of Sacramento's games upon signing his contract, averaging 2.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 13.0 minutes.
Killian Hayes
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 26February 26, 2025
-
NBA Waiver Wire
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline FalloutFebruary 9, 2024
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball: Top Waiver Wire Adds for Week 17, Including Nick Richards, Marvin Bagley and Santi AldamaFebruary 9, 2024
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Post-Trade Deadline AddsFebruary 9, 2024
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Trade Deadline, Paul Reed, Amen Thompson and MoreFebruary 8, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Killian Hayes See More