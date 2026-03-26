Killian Hayes News: Upgraded to available
Hayes (toe) is available for Thursday's game against the Magic.
After missing Tuesday's loss in Charlotte, Hayes is ready to return from left toe inflammation Thursday. His return likely means fewer minutes for Devin Carter at point guard. Hayes has averaged 7.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per game over his last seven contests.
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