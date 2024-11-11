Kira Lewis Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue
Lewis was held out of Sunday's 107-98 victory over the G League Greensboro Swarm due to a hamstring injury.
Lewis got off to a fast start in the season opener Friday against College Park, putting up 18 points on 7-for-16 from the field. A hamstring injury generally isn't a good sign, though the team has yet to provide more details on the severity of the issue.
Kira Lewis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now