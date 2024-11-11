Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Kira Lewis headshot

Kira Lewis Injury: Sidelined with hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Lewis was held out of Sunday's 107-98 victory over the G League Greensboro Swarm due to a hamstring injury.

Lewis got off to a fast start in the season opener Friday against College Park, putting up 18 points on 7-for-16 from the field. A hamstring injury generally isn't a good sign, though the team has yet to provide more details on the severity of the issue.

Kira Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now