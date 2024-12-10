Kira Lewis News: Back in action

Lewis (hamstring) totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes Monday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 115-114 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Lewis missed time in November due to a hamstring injury, but he finally looked back at full strength during Monday's solid performance. He managed to score in double figures for the second time in three games this season and also recorded his first block of the 2024-25 campaign.