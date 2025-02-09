Fantasy Basketball
Kira Lewis headshot

Kira Lewis News: Cleared for G League action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Lewis (toe) finished with 12 points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes Saturday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 112-110 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Lewis received the green light to make his G League regular-season debut Saturday after missing time with a toe injury and made the most of his opportunities. He was immediately thrown into the team's rotation, and he should continue to see consistent backcourt minutes behind RJ Nembhard moving forward.

