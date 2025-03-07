Kira Lewis News: Inefficiency as starter continues

Lewis closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring outing by Lewis, but his 18 points represented the second-highest output on the team Thursday. The 2020 first-rounder has logged 30.3 minutes per game over five contests as a starter in the G League regular season, but he's shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from deep to go with averages of 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.