Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kira Lewis headshot

Kira Lewis News: Inefficiency as starter continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 11:54am

Lewis closed with 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring outing by Lewis, but his 18 points represented the second-highest output on the team Thursday. The 2020 first-rounder has logged 30.3 minutes per game over five contests as a starter in the G League regular season, but he's shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from deep to go with averages of 11.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers.

Kira Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now