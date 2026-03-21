Kira Lewis headshot

Kira Lewis News: Leads team in scoring Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Lewis produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-105 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Lewis made a positive impact off the second unit, although it was not enough for his squad to avoid defeat. The guard has barely managed to post double-digit scoring counts in eight consecutive appearances, averaging 16.4 points per game over that period.

Kira Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kira Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kira Lewis See More
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
NBA
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 9, 2024
NBA Trade Deadline 2023-24: Instant Fantasy Reactions
NBA
NBA Trade Deadline 2023-24: Instant Fantasy Reactions
Author Image
Alex Barutha
February 8, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 14, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 12, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 10, 2023