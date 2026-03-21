Kira Lewis News: Leads team in scoring Friday
Lewis produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-105 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.
Lewis made a positive impact off the second unit, although it was not enough for his squad to avoid defeat. The guard has barely managed to post double-digit scoring counts in eight consecutive appearances, averaging 16.4 points per game over that period.
Kira Lewis
Free Agent
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