Kira Lewis News: Leads team in scoring Friday

Lewis produced 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-105 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Lewis made a positive impact off the second unit, although it was not enough for his squad to avoid defeat. The guard has barely managed to post double-digit scoring counts in eight consecutive appearances, averaging 16.4 points per game over that period.