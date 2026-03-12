Kira Lewis headshot

Kira Lewis News: Logs 28 points in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:07am

Lewis contributed 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Lewis achieved a season-high scoring mark despite operating as a second-unit asset against Osceola. The guard has now posted at least 12 points and three rebounds in five straight games, although he has failed to make the starting lineup over that period.

Kira Lewis
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kira Lewis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kira Lewis See More
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
NBA
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Trade-Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Alex Rikleen
February 9, 2024
NBA Trade Deadline 2023-24: Instant Fantasy Reactions
NBA
NBA Trade Deadline 2023-24: Instant Fantasy Reactions
Author Image
Alex Barutha
February 8, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 14
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 14, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 12 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 12, 2023
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 10
Author Image
Dan Bruno
November 10, 2023