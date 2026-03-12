Kira Lewis News: Logs 28 points in defeat

Lewis contributed 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 G League loss to the Osceola Magic.

Lewis achieved a season-high scoring mark despite operating as a second-unit asset against Osceola. The guard has now posted at least 12 points and three rebounds in five straight games, although he has failed to make the starting lineup over that period.