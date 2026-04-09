KJ Jones News: Quiet effort in loss

Jones produced five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 16 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jones came off the bench for the fifth consecutive game, making his usual impact with a few contributions distributed across the stat line. After dealing with different injuries at the beginning of the season, Jones has ultimately been relegated to a depth role behind DaQuan Jeffries, and he has posted double-digit points in only five appearances as part of the second unit.