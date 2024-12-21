KJ Jones News: Scoreless off bench in return

Jones was held scoreless (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 16 minutes in Friday's 136-88 loss to San Diego in the G League Winter Showcase.

Jones returned Friday after missing time with a concussion, coming off the bench in his return though he didn't connect on any of his shot attempts in a scoreless outing. Jones has averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 10 G League games this season.