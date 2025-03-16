Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin

KJ Martin Injury: Iffy Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Martin (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

The right elbow soreness is a new concern for Martin, who has made 13 consecutive appearances since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old forward has struggled while coming off the bench in his last three outings, during which he has averaged 0.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 14.3 percent from the field across 15.7 minutes per contest.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
