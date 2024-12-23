KJ Martin Injury: Leaves early with sore foot

Martin will not return to Monday's matchup against the Spurs due to left foot soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He'll finish the game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes.

Martin didn't start the second half and was eventually ruled out due to foot soreness. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Boston.