KJ Martin Injury: Moving to Motor City

The Pistons acquired Martin along with 2027 and 2031 second-round draft picks from the 76ers on Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The deal amounts to a salary dump for the 76ers, who are expected to use the extra cap space to add a player through the buyout market. Martin saw some decent playing time for the 76ers earlier this season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 20.0 minutes per game over 24 appearances (seven starts). He hasn't played since Dec. 23 due to a left foot stress reaction, but after putting in a full practice Monday, Martin appears to be healthy again and could contend for a role off the Detroit bench.