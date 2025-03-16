Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 3:01pm

Martin (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Martin popped up on the injury report due to right elbow soreness, and with the Jazz playing a back-to-back set, he would also be in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bulls. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang are in line to see their minutes increase Sunday due to Martin's absence.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
