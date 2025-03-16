KJ Martin Injury: Not playing Sunday

Martin (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Martin popped up on the injury report due to right elbow soreness, and with the Jazz playing a back-to-back set, he would also be in jeopardy of missing Monday's game against the Bulls. Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang are in line to see their minutes increase Sunday due to Martin's absence.