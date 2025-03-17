Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 12:14pm

Martin (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Martin will miss both halves of Utah's back-to-back set, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Washington. Martin had carved out a consistent role, averaging 27.0 minutes over a nine-game stretch (eight starts). However, since the Jazz were fined for resting healthy players, they've had more bodies available recently, limiting Martin's role over his last three appearances to 15.7 minutes a night.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
