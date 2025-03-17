KJ Martin Injury: Out Monday

Martin (elbow) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Martin will miss both halves of Utah's back-to-back set, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Washington. Martin had carved out a consistent role, averaging 27.0 minutes over a nine-game stretch (eight starts). However, since the Jazz were fined for resting healthy players, they've had more bodies available recently, limiting Martin's role over his last three appearances to 15.7 minutes a night.