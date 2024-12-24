Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin Injury: Out with stress reaction in foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 24, 2024 at 11:51am

Martin will be re-evaluated in two weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

This is a tough blow for Martin, as he had a solid showing in December with averages of 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 24.7 minutes per game. Guerschon Yabusele and Caleb Martin could see an uptick in minutes during the short term.

