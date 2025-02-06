KJ Martin Injury: Re-routed to Utah
The Pistons are trading Martin, Josh Richardson and a 2028 second-round pick to the Jazz in exchange for Dennis Schroder on Thursday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.
Martin was traded from the 76ers to the Pistons before being subsequently dealt to Utah. The 23-year-old forward should fit right in with the Jazz's youth movement and will likely compete for a bench role in the team's forward rotation.
