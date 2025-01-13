Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin Injury: Still out against Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 2:44pm

Martin (foot) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Martin has been on the shelf since Dec. 23 due to a stress reaction in his left foot, and he's not ready to return to the 76ers on Tuesday despite shedding his walking boot Thursday. His absence against Oklahoma City should continue to allow Eric Gordon and Ricky Council to maintain stable spots in Philadelphia's rotation off the bench.

