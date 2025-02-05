KJ Martin Injury: Traded to Detroit

The 76ers traded Martin to the Pistons on Wednesday in exchange for two second-round picks, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

According to Pompey, this is basically a salary dump for the 76ers, and he notes that the 76ers could use the cap space for the buyout market. Martin saw some decent minutes with the 76ers earlier this season, averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 61.6 percent from the field in 20.0 minutes per game. In Detroit, Martin could compete with Simone Fontecchio for the backup power forward minutes.