Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
KJ Martin headshot

KJ Martin Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2025 at 4:47pm

Martin (conditioning) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Martin is ramping up his activity following an extended absence with a stress reaction in his foot, but he'll have a chance to make his Jazz debut Friday. If Martin is not ready to play against Oklahoma City, the likes of Cody Williams, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh should remain regular members of Utah's rotation.

KJ Martin
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now