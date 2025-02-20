KJ Martin Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Martin (conditioning) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Martin is ramping up his activity following an extended absence with a stress reaction in his foot, but he'll have a chance to make his Jazz debut Friday. If Martin is not ready to play against Oklahoma City, the likes of Cody Williams, Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh should remain regular members of Utah's rotation.