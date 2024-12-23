Fantasy Basketball
KJ Martin Injury: Won't come back Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 6:17pm

Martin will not return to Monday's matchup against the Spurs due to left foot soreness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He'll finish the game with four points (2-7 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes.

Martin didn't start the second half and was eventually ruled out due to foot soreness. His next chance to feature will come Wednesday against Boston. Caleb Martin will likely pick up the slack the rest of the way.

